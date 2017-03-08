Person in critical condition after shooting at east Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a person is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in east Columbus.

At about 6:23am, Wednesday, Columbus police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

