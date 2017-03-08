Police investigating east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6am, officers were called to the 900 block of Geers Avenue on the report of a shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on any suspects and police continue to investigate.

