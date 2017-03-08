All clear given after report of a man with a gun at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students are being allowed back into class after a building was evacuated on the campus of Columbus State Community College after an earlier report of a man with a gun.

An alert sent by the college, says police are searching for a black male, wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and was reported to have a gun in the Technology and Learning Building.

According to a CSCC spokesperson, a man allegedly showed a gun to a student who then called police. Police have searched and given the all clear in the building. Students are being allowed back into the building.

CSCC Alert: A B/M, brn jacket, blk shirt, blk sweat pants, reported to have a gun on the Columbus Campus in the TL Building. — Columbus State (@cscc_edu) March 8, 2017

Columbus police say they are searching the area for the man, but there were no reports of any shoots fired.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.