All clear given after report of a man with a gun at Columbus State Community College

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students are being allowed back into class after a building was evacuated on the campus of Columbus State Community College after an earlier report of a man with a gun.

An alert sent by the college, says police are searching for a black male, wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and was reported to have a gun in the Technology and Learning Building.

According to a CSCC spokesperson, a man allegedly showed a gun to a student who then called police. Police have searched and given the all clear in the building. Students are being allowed back into the building.

 

Columbus police say they are searching the area for the man, but there were no reports of any shoots fired.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s