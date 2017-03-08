All clear given after report of a man with a gun at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students are being allowed back into class after a building was evacuated on the campus of Columbus State Community College after an earlier report of a man with a gun.
An alert sent by the college, says police are searching for a black male, wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and was reported to have a gun in the Technology and Learning Building.
According to a CSCC spokesperson, a man allegedly showed a gun to a student who then called police. Police have searched and given the all clear in the building. Students are being allowed back into the building.
Columbus police say they are searching the area for the man, but there were no reports of any shoots fired.
