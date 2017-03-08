Tony Romo reportedly being released by the Cowboys

By and Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo talks to Dak Prescott before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Now that NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Prescott is entrenched as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys, it will be fascinating to see what happens with his predecessor, Romo. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

DALLAS, TX (WCMH/AP) — ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo will be released by the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that sources say Romo will be released on Thursday.

Romo was relegated to backup role this season for the Cowboys thanks to the play of rookie Dak Prescott.

Prescott was a fourth-round choice expected to be the No. 3 quarterback all year. Only after injuries to backup Kellen Moore and Romo did the Cowboys consider starting him, and that was after he had shown some promise in the preseason.

Several teams could be in contention for Romo, including Denver and Houston. No word on if Cleveland is interested.

