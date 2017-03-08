Tony Romo reportedly being released by the Cowboys

DALLAS, TX (WCMH/AP) — ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo will be released by the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that sources say Romo will be released on Thursday.

Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Romo was relegated to backup role this season for the Cowboys thanks to the play of rookie Dak Prescott.

Prescott was a fourth-round choice expected to be the No. 3 quarterback all year. Only after injuries to backup Kellen Moore and Romo did the Cowboys consider starting him, and that was after he had shown some promise in the preseason.

Several teams could be in contention for Romo, including Denver and Houston. No word on if Cleveland is interested.