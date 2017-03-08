University of Michigan men’s basketball team plane slides off runway

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A plane carrying the University of Michigan’s men’s basketball team aborted takeoff in high winds in Detroit.

The team announced the accident on Twitter.

According to the University, the plane was trying to take off in high winds and was forced to abort. After strong braking, the plane skidded off the runway.

The University says the plane sustained extensive damage, but no one on board was hurt.

The team is now working to make alternative travel plans.