WATCH: Pregnant woman records another April the giraffe impersonation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WCMH) — A pregnant woman who went viral for her April the giraffe impersonation is at it again.

Erin Dietrich posted another video of herself with a giraffe mask on–this time, she was in the hospital. Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning its very possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April.

April, a giraffe at New York’s Animal Adventure Park, has captured the nation’s attention as people wait for her to give birth to her first baby. You can watch the live stream here.