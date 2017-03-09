Texans trade quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland Browns

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Houston Texans' Brock Osweiler (17) prepares for an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. The Texans traded Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Cleveland Browns have acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler from the Houston Texans.

Cleveland sent a fourth-round selection to Houston for Osweiler, a 2018 second-round pick and a sixth rounder, said the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Osweiler’s massive contract this season made him difficult to move without adding the draft picks.

Cleveland has been searching for a franchise quarterback, but Osweiler failed to fill that role for the Texans. The Browns do have a roster decision to make in the next few days on Robert Griffin III, and Osweiler gives them a temporary option.

The Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft after going 1-15 last season.

Osweiler went 8-6 in 14 starts for Houston last season. The Texans are in the market to upgrade the position in free agency and through a trade or a free agent, including possibly Tony Romo.

