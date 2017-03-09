Arrest made in Columbus State Community College gun scare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say they have arrested the suspect who caused Columbus State Community College to cancel classes Wednesday after a person with a gun was reported on campus.

According to CSCC Deandre Kenterrious Lamarion McClarin, 18, was arrested overnight in Dublin. McClarin is not a student at Columbus State Community College.

Columbus Police received a 911 call at 9:52am Wednesday that someone was threatened by the man with a gun inside the Center for Technology and Learning.

Emergency alerts were sent via email, text message, and phone at 10:07am. Columbus State Community College Student Kaitlynn Waulk said she learned the details of the evacuation once she read her email in the cafeteria.

“I didn’t know much. We heard someone say evacuate and we didn’t know what. My teacher barricaded the door just in case until a police officer came.” Waulk said.

Although it appeared there was no longer a threat, college administrators then decided to close the Columbus Campus for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

Classes at the Columbus Campus are now back in session.