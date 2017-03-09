Columbus Public Health holds meeting on opioid crisis in African-American community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health held a community conversation regarding Opiate Addiction and Columbus’ African-American Families Thursday.

The conversation included an overview of neighborhood-based trends in opioid use, question and answer, debrief with residents, and discussion about next steps.

“That’s not a type of drug that’s normally found in our community, but to see that it was that high was a shocker,” said meeting attendee John Rogers.

It’s a misconception Rogers has about how opioid addiction affects the African American community. He said he’s in A-A and heard about the event there, but feels he shouldn’t be the only one from his community attending.

“I feel like as the black community I feel like we do need to attend more stuff like this,” said Rogers.

We’ve all heard that numbers don’t lie so here’s a breakdown what’s been happening from 2011 to 2015 according to Columbus Public Health.

Here in Franklin County, 16 percent of unintentional drug overdose deaths are from African Americans.

When you look at Naloxone administered by EMS, African Americans account for the second highest number of races known.

“Nobody’s telling us about this, nobody,” said Rogers.

Tonight’s Community Conversation was a start, and community members say it’s a problem they are trying to solve.

“How do we provide easy access to the things that our members need?” said Chad Anderson who is the Executive Director of the National African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative.

Anderson said he wants everyone to have easier access to resources information you need to fight addiction and live a healthier life.