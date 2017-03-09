Driver lucky to be alive after pipes smash through windshield

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) – A driver in Arizona is lucky to be alive after a load of metal pipes went through his windshield.

The crash happened Thursday morning on an Interstate near Phoenix.

Aerial video shows the load of pipes secured to the truck, with the back of the load sticking into an SUV.

KNXV reported the driver managed to walk away from the crash. According to police, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A TV news helicopter pilot called it “The Miracle on I-17” while flying overhead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

