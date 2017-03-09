Gerber recalls ravioli packages for unreported egg allergen

PORTLAND, OR (NBC News) — Gerber has issued an important egg allergy alert for one of its products.

The alert involves all packages of “cheese ravioli Gerber pasta pick-ups.”

Gerber says the full ingredient list on the packaging does list “egg” as an ingredient, but the egg allergen is missing from the “contains” statement on the labeling.

The “contains” statement is designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe.

Gerber says only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.