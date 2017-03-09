Little boy reluctantly gives queen a bouquet

By Published:

LONDON (NBC News) — It took a little convincing, but eventually the little boy handed Her Majesty the bouquet of flowers…kind of.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II unveiled Thursday, a national memorial honoring the armed forces and civilians who served their country during the two gulf wars and the conflict in Afghanistan.

One young man though, was intent on stealing the limelight.

The task of presenting Elizabeth with a bouquet proved too harrowing, with the boy not wanting to hand the bouquet to the queen.

Held by a woman in uniform, the boy eventually handed the bouquet to the queen.

The official unveiling took place following a military drumhead service on horse guards parade in London, attended by the royal family, politicians, veterans and their families, charity workers and civil servants.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s