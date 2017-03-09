Little boy reluctantly gives queen a bouquet

LONDON (NBC News) — It took a little convincing, but eventually the little boy handed Her Majesty the bouquet of flowers…kind of.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II unveiled Thursday, a national memorial honoring the armed forces and civilians who served their country during the two gulf wars and the conflict in Afghanistan.

One young man though, was intent on stealing the limelight.

The task of presenting Elizabeth with a bouquet proved too harrowing, with the boy not wanting to hand the bouquet to the queen.

Held by a woman in uniform, the boy eventually handed the bouquet to the queen.

The official unveiling took place following a military drumhead service on horse guards parade in London, attended by the royal family, politicians, veterans and their families, charity workers and civil servants.