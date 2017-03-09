Man arrested after taking pictures near Dublin elementary school

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — School officials say the man returned after being told to leave for taking photographs on school property.

According to Dublin City Schools in a letter sent home to parents, a man was spotted taking photographs on Deer Run Elementary School, Wednesday morning. The man was asked to leave, but the school would be placed on lockdown when he returned a short while later.

The man was then arrested by the school resource officer.

“We are incredibly thankful for Officer Burks’ actions and for the support of the Dublin Police Department. Thank you to the Deer Run staff members who first spotted this individual for their vigilance,” the letter read.

The lockdown has been lifted and students returned to a normal schedule.