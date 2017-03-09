Man arrested for allegedly killing daughter-in-law with hammer

KRON Staff Published:

SUISUN CITY, CA (KRON) — Police arrested a man in Suisun City early Wednesday morning on suspicion of murdering his daughter-in-law with a hammer.

Amarjit Singh, 63, confessed to bludgeoning to death 29-year-old Shameena Bibi in their home at 804 Blue Bill Way on Tuesday, police said.

Her body was found Tuesday morning in the garage of the family home where Bibi, her husband, 2-year-old son, mother-in-law and Singh all lived.

Police received a call from a family member at around 9:45 a.m. about a body in the garage. They found Bibi with blunt force trauma to the head and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that Singh was upset over the victim being disrespectful. Police say Singh confronted the victim in the garage and attacked her with a hammer.

The death investigation required the services of a Punjabi translator. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office and FBI joined the investigation that included interviews with the family until late Tuesday night, police said.

Singh confessed to the slaying during a follow-up interview shortly after midnight Wednesday.

He has been booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s