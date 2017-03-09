Man arrested for allegedly killing daughter-in-law with hammer

SUISUN CITY, CA (KRON) — Police arrested a man in Suisun City early Wednesday morning on suspicion of murdering his daughter-in-law with a hammer.

Amarjit Singh, 63, confessed to bludgeoning to death 29-year-old Shameena Bibi in their home at 804 Blue Bill Way on Tuesday, police said.

Her body was found Tuesday morning in the garage of the family home where Bibi, her husband, 2-year-old son, mother-in-law and Singh all lived.

Police received a call from a family member at around 9:45 a.m. about a body in the garage. They found Bibi with blunt force trauma to the head and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that Singh was upset over the victim being disrespectful. Police say Singh confronted the victim in the garage and attacked her with a hammer.

The death investigation required the services of a Punjabi translator. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office and FBI joined the investigation that included interviews with the family until late Tuesday night, police said.

Singh confessed to the slaying during a follow-up interview shortly after midnight Wednesday.

He has been booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.