Man sentenced to life in prison for killing two former classmates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A central Ohio man will spend life in prison for the murder of two former classmates.

Conner Jeffries was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 33 years.

Jeffries and his girlfriend Mia Shamis, 19, allegedly drove to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Tussing Road last April. Surveillance video allegedly shows Jeffries getting out of the vehicle, approaching the two victims in their car, opening fire, and fleeing the scene.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the victims are Jeffries’s former classmates at Pickerington Local Schools, 20-year-old Gary Francis and 21-year-old James Miller.

