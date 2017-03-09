Meijer plans to bring grocery delivery service to Ohio

COLUMBUS (WOOD/WCMH) — If you hate to hunt for groceries, you could soon be in luck: Meijer says it plans to expand home delivery service to Ohio and the rest of its markets in the midwest.

The retailer said Thursday it is partnering with Shipt to bring the service to Grand Rapids, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. The company says it will quickly follow with markets in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Joe Hirschmugl, a Meijer spokesperson could not say exactly when Meijer would begin delivering in Columbus.

“Our intention is to bring the service to as many stores as possible and expect to continue introducing in additional markets throughout the year,” said Hirschmugl

To tap into the service, customers must become a monthly or yearly member of Shipt and pay the membership fee, which is $99 a year. Orders must be placed through Shipt’s website or smartphone app, which is available to both Apple and Android devices.

Deliveries are free to Shipt subscribers whose orders are more than $35.

Meijer said more than 55,000 items will be eligible for home delivery, including groceries, fresh produce and baby, health and beauty products. On their Shipt order, customers can note a preferred delivery time and pay their bill.

According to the retailer, orders will take as little as an hour and be filled on a daily basis, with the exception of certain holidays.

Meijer said it successfully launched the service in the Detroit-area last year, with more than 65,000 deliveries made to Shipt shoppers since September 2016. The company plans to expand home delivery to stores in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis next month and add more markets later this year.

Shipt Founder and CEO Bill Smith says the expansion will help create an estimated 10,000 jobs in six states this year.

Central Ohio residents can already use Shipt to have groceries delivered from Kroger stores.