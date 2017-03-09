Ohio man sentenced for killing friend over video game bet

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown will spend 15 years in prison for killing another man over a video game.

Jermaill Holloway, 23, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Marquise Shelton.

Prosecutors said Holloway and Shelton began arguing over a bet made during a video game. Holloway was asked to leave and he continued yelling and making threats outside of the home. Prosecutors said Shelton tried to diffuse the situation when Holloway began firing shots, hitting the house, Shelton and another person.

The prosecution recommended 18 years in prison for the crime, while the defense asked for six because Holloway had no criminal record. Defense attorneys said the shooting began from inside the house and other shell casings were found at the scene.

Holloway spoke Thursday in court and took full responsibility for the crime. He said he never intended to kill his friend.

“It should never have came to this. I’m not asking for forgiveness ’cause I know the feeling of losing someone and it’s hard, but please understand I had two people firing at me as I was leaving, and one of them had just got out of prison. I feared for my life, just as anyone else would,” he said. “I never intended to hurt anyone.”

Shelton’s mom and sister also spoke.

Shelton’s mother said Shelton was at one time a good friend of her son and even called her mom.

“Today, all I’m left with is memories, and pictures, and this obituary that I carry around with me every day. Jermaill, you scorned me forever and I will never get over this. I know I can never forgive you,” she said.