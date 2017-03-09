Ohio marijuana legalization backers plan 25,000-square-foot grow facility

By and Published:
In this July 15, 2011 file photo, a marijuana plants stands amid a plantation. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

WILMINGTON, OH (WDTN/AP) — The backers of a failed state ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational and medical use are now proposing a large medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Ohio.

The growing and manufacturing operation in Wilmington would be contingent on the backers getting one of the limited licenses for large growing facilities under Ohio’s new medical marijuana program expected to begin next year.

Local officials are supporting their plan to start with a 25,000-square-foot facility on a 19-acre property and potentially expand later.

“The growth of plant-based pharmaceuticals represents an important new trend in medical science. The resulting jobs and potential for greater research opportunities offer important prospects for partnerships with area colleges that have a focus on agriculture science, chemistry and biology,” said Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth. “We’re pleased to take this critical step to bring much-needed relief to pain sufferers who can benefit from these new legal remedies.”

The businessmen behind the proposal include Jimmy Gould and Ian James, who ran the ResponsibleOhio marijuana legalization effort that voters defeated in 2015. They say the plan would bring additional jobs and tax revenue to the area.

Gould tells the Dayton Daily News the Wilmington marijuana operation would employ about 220 people and represent a $45 million investment.

