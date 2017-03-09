One person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in south Columbus.

It happened around 6:54pm in the area of South High Street and Williams Road.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say southbound lanes at High Street and Williams Road are closed, as well as northbound lanes at High Street and Highview Blvd.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.