PHOTOS: Dead shark found in Florida Walmart parking lot

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (WFLA) — A Florida deputy found a dead shark in a Walmart shopping cart on Friday.

Officials said the Walmart staff wasn’t sure what to do, but didn’t want to throw the sea creature in the trash.

“I observed a dead shark approximately 4 to 5 feet long in a shopping cart,” Deputy Blake Gruny said referencing the incident as a “suspicious circumstance.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were contacted and took the shark away for disposal.

Gruny said he reviewed surveillance footage to see who dropped the shark in the parking lot, but cameras aren’t located in that area.

A man from West Virginia, who was parked in the lot, said he heard noises outside his RV around 7:30 a.m., but assumed it was Walmart workers picking up carts.

Later, the man stumbled upon the shark sitting in the cart and left for work.

Officials are still looking into this incident.