PHOTOS: This 70th-floor penthouse could be yours for $42 million

KRON-TV Published: Updated:

San Francisco 70th floor penthouse

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KRON) — Just when you thought San Francisco real estate couldn’t get any more ridiculous, a 70th-floor penthouse is now on the market a record $42 million.

The 6,941-square-foot penthouse takes up the entire top floor of 181 Fremont, the tallest mixed-use building on the west coast.

The penthouse sits at 700 feet and has a 360-degree view of the city. You basically live above the clouds. The entire space is filled with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows offering views in all directions.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has views of all the iconic San Francisco landmarks. The Golden Gate Bridge and Transamerica Building can be seen from the study while the living room offers views of Sausalito and Treasure Island.

The luxury penthouse is fully equipped with two kitchens, a formal dining room, fireplace, wet bar, wine town, and a breakfast nook perfect for watching the sunrise.

The privately-held real estate firm Jay Paul Company says the penthouse, designed by Orlando Diaz Azcuy, will be ready for move-in in 2018.

If it sells for anything close to $42 million, it will break records for real estate in San Francisco.

