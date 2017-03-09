Pig walks to Home Depot after wind blows fence down

By Published: Updated:

PORTAGE, MI (WCMH) – This little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way to Home Depot.

After his fence was blown down by wind, this little piggy, named Hamlet, ran to a Michigan Home Depot store, WWMT reported.

“And we looked out the side door and there was a pig on the hill. He’s super friendly, he’s very sweet, doesn’t make too much noise, believe it or not,” said Home Depot employee Amanda James.

James fed Hamlet some dog biscuits and took her home for safe keeping. She then posted a photo of Hamlet on a local lost pets Facebook page.

“That was my first thought, was this has got to be someone’s pet. If it were my animal missing, I would want them to do the same thing,” said James.

Soon after, Hamlet was reunited with his owner.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s