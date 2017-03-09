Pig walks to Home Depot after wind blows fence down

PORTAGE, MI (WCMH) – This little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way to Home Depot.

After his fence was blown down by wind, this little piggy, named Hamlet, ran to a Michigan Home Depot store, WWMT reported.

“And we looked out the side door and there was a pig on the hill. He’s super friendly, he’s very sweet, doesn’t make too much noise, believe it or not,” said Home Depot employee Amanda James.

James fed Hamlet some dog biscuits and took her home for safe keeping. She then posted a photo of Hamlet on a local lost pets Facebook page.

“That was my first thought, was this has got to be someone’s pet. If it were my animal missing, I would want them to do the same thing,” said James.

Soon after, Hamlet was reunited with his owner.