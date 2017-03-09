Several injured in axe attack at German train station; 2 arrested

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — German police say several people have been injured in an axe attack at Duesseldorf’s main train station.

A spokesman for federal police says two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

Kerstiens says the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.