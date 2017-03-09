Shortest weekend of the year on the way!!!

David Mazza By Published:

Columbus (WCMH) – There are two weekend a year that are different from the other 50, and this is one.  This weekend we lose an hour of nighttime at 2am on Sunday.

This weekend is the shortest of the year, as we will have only a 47 hour long weekend, vs the typical 48.

 

It is Daylight Saving Time (no “s”):

It officially starts on Sunday, March 12th, and ends on Sunday, November 5th.

 

Remember before bed Saturday night…

Change the clocks in the house ahead 1 hour before bed.  We officially change the clocks at 2am to 3am, but if you will be sleeping that technicality should not matter.

Also, it is always recommended to check all your smoke alarms/detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the house/apartment/condo as well.

This makes for a good time to make sure they are all working, and have fresh batteries in case of a power outage.

 

Starting Sunday expect it to be dark later in the morning, and bright later in the day:

  • Saturday:  Sunrise is at 6:49am, Sunset at 6:35pm
  • Sunday:  Sunrise is at 7:48am, Sunset at 7:36pm

 

If you ever have questions about time change, or anything else related to weather or science, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

 

-Dave

