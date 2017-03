COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say three men in masks robbed the Speedway Gas Station at 6425 E. Broad Street.

The robbery occurred around 2:45 am Thursday morning.

Police say the men entered and one of them displayed a gun. He pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash and cigars.

The clerk complied and was not injured. The suspects put the “Black & Mild” cigars and cash into a book bag and fled on foot.

Police say they headed west where they got into a waiting vehicle and left.