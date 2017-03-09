There’s silver lining for plants in the coming cold snap

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Our third consecutive day of 60-degree weather, with the added bonus of sunshine, is coaxing a few more of those early-blooming plants out winter dormancy.

The return of winter that begins with a light snowfall early Friday will bring six straight days with high temperatures struggling to nose above freezing, and morning lows in the teens and 20s, bringing shudders anyone who conceivably thought winter was done.

Yet there is a silver lining to the coming cold blast.

“As of right now, we are welcoming this cooler-than-normal weather to get us into our normal spring pattern,” said Lester Lynd, a Pataskala grower, and proprietor of Lynd Fruit Farm.

“Most of the growers were a lot more edgy than we are right now,” Lynd said, following the warmest February on record that averaged nearly 10 degrees above normal in central Ohio.

The reason why fruit growers are happy to see colder weather coming back—normal for March—is that the buds on some fruit trees are on the verge of opening, weeks ahead of schedule, making peaches, apples and strawberries vulnerable to a late-season hard freeze.

Two recent back-to-back severe winters in 2013-14 and 2014-15 decimated peach trees in northern Ohio and Michigan, due to the extreme cold rather than a late freeze. In the historic warm spring of 2012, when warm weather prevailed throughout March, considerable damage befell fruit crops in April.

This year’s prospects for a healthy peach crop as of right now are excellent, especially with a forecast of timely, if unseasonably cold weather during the next week.

Regarding those early blooms you may have noticed in your garden, the crocuses, daffodils and tulips likely lose any early blossoms to a freeze, but the plants are hardy and will survive, no matter how far advanced for the season.