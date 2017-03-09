Trial of man charged in Ohio student slaying set for 2018

WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) – A trial in the potential death penalty case of an Ohio man charged with killing a University of Toledo student who disappeared while riding her bicycle last summer has been pushed back until next year.

A Fulton County judge has now set the trial of 57-year-old James Worley for Jan. 16. It had been scheduled for September of this year.

Worley has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other counts in the death of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Joughin’s body was found July 22, three days after she was last seen bicycling near her home 20 miles west of Toledo.

Worley was convicted in the 1990 abduction of a woman biking near Toledo.