VIDEO: OSU’s Kevin Wilson discusses IU dismissal, Buckeye future

Jerod Smalley By Published:
OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator answered questions for the first time Thursday, and Kevin Wilson garnered plenty of interest. White was surprisingly dismissed as the Indiana head coach after last season after what IU athletic director Fred Glass characterized as a lack of alignment between them. Reports of mistreatment of players and clashes with the IU training staff have emerged in the months since Wilson’s departure.

Wilson spoke to a massive gathering of reporters, many asking pointed questions about his treatment of players at IU and his relationship with the athletic trainers. Wilson mostly spoke about his future plans running Ohio State’s offense, which needed a jolt to its passing game after a sputtering 2016.

