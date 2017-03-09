Wikileaks offers to help device makers stop CIA snooping

(NBC News) WikiLeaks is promising tech companies a closer look at the tools they claim the C.I.A. is using to snoop on smartphones, TVs and other devices.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced Thursday he’ll share parts of that arsenal with Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and Google so they can create a fix to prevent their products from being hacked and used as listening devices by the government.

The White House, meanwhile, warns tech companies using classified material could face legal trouble.

“If a progam or a piece of information is classified, it remians classified regardless of whether or not it is released into the public venue or not,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained.

The F.B.I. And C.I.A. are trying to identify who stole more than 8,000 classified documents detailing the C.I.A.’s hacking abilities, while a former C.I.A. analyst tells NBC exposing how the agency listens to terrorists is dangerous.

“If they know certain devices are more easily listened to by our intelligence services, they might avoid using that,” says Tara Maller.