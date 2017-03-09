Wikileaks offers to help device makers stop CIA snooping

By Published: Updated:

(NBC News) WikiLeaks is promising tech companies a closer look at the tools they claim the C.I.A. is using to snoop on smartphones, TVs and other devices.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced Thursday he’ll share parts of that arsenal with Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and Google so they can create a fix to prevent their products from being hacked and used as listening devices by the government.

The White House, meanwhile, warns tech companies using classified material could face legal trouble.

“If a progam or a piece of information is classified, it remians classified regardless of whether or not it is released into the public venue or not,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained.

The F.B.I. And C.I.A. are trying to identify who stole more than 8,000 classified documents detailing the C.I.A.’s hacking abilities, while a former C.I.A. analyst tells NBC exposing how the agency listens to terrorists is dangerous.

“If they know certain devices are more easily listened to by our intelligence services, they might avoid using that,” says Tara Maller.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s