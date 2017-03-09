Woman found dead after shots fired at Mansfield apartment

By Published: Updated:

MANSFIELD (WCMH)– Police in Mansfield are searching for a 20-year-old man after a woman was found dead in Mansfield.

According to the Mansfield News Journal, the woman was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night outside of Brookwood Way Apartments.

A call came in shortly after 7:00 pm about a man with a gun chasing a woman. Shots fired were also reported at the complex.

The woman’s seven-week-old baby was not found at the scene. Mansfield Police cannot confirm if they have accounted for the baby’s location or not at this time.

Dakota Steagall has been named a suspect in the shooting.

He is 5’7″ tall, roughly 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in a red Hyundai Elantra with Ohio place number GHJ8534. There may be a missing or damaged window on the vehicle.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s