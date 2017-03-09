Woman found dead after shots fired at Mansfield apartment

MANSFIELD (WCMH)– Police in Mansfield are searching for a 20-year-old man after a woman was found dead in Mansfield.

According to the Mansfield News Journal, the woman was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night outside of Brookwood Way Apartments.

A call came in shortly after 7:00 pm about a man with a gun chasing a woman. Shots fired were also reported at the complex.

The woman’s seven-week-old baby was not found at the scene. Mansfield Police cannot confirm if they have accounted for the baby’s location or not at this time.

Dakota Steagall has been named a suspect in the shooting.

He is 5’7″ tall, roughly 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in a red Hyundai Elantra with Ohio place number GHJ8534. There may be a missing or damaged window on the vehicle.