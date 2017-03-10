Bikers assault driver on video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (NBC News) — More than a dozen dirt bike riders assaulted a driver on a northern California highway and it’s all caught on camera.

Cell phone video shows the driver of a white Toyota Camry attempt to pass the group of about 15 dirt bike and ATV riders slowing down traffic on Highway 101 in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Eventually the video shows the bike riders surround the vehicle — boxing the driver in on an exit ramp.

You can see the bikers strike the car with their bikes and fists while getting into a verbal argument with the driver.

The driver then appears to be dragged from the car where he was beaten, kicked, and dumped in the middle of the highway as the bikers fled the scene.

Police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspects remain at-large.