Brewdog seeks to build craft beer hotel with taps in the rooms

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) – Now that BrewDog has opened its Canal Winchester brewery, the company is setting its sights on a new beer-themed hotel.

The company turned to crowdfunding site Indigogo to raise funds for a craft beer hotel and sour beer facility.

We just launched our new craft beer brewery in Columbus Ohio, and to make it the beeriest place on earth, we’re launching the world’s first craft beer hotel on site. We’ll be combining this with an all-new, state-of-the-art sour beer facility. Hop on board in the early stages by backing our campaign, and you’ll rack up awesome, money-can’t-buy perks, and will become one of the first people to fully immerse yourself in the world of craft beer at The DogHouse!

BrewDog plans to have beer taps in every room and a beer refrigerator in the shower

The hotel will offer beer spa treatments, malted barley massages and a bespoke hop-infused face mask. All shampoos, soaps and shower gels will be made using craft beers.

The company also plans to have hot tubs made from oak barrels previously used to age beer.

Brewdog is offering several perks for contributors to the crowdfunding campaign, including the ability to fill your hot tub with beer.

$150 – Free night for 2 people

$25 – Tour and tasting

$25 – Your name on a foeder

$30 – BrewDog t-shirt

$40 – Unlimited Punk on Tap!

$50 – Craft beer breakfast

$50 – First five sour beers free

$100 – Free minibar

$200 – Bed & beery breakfast

$250 – Equity Punk Exclusive B&B

$270 The Works

$300 – Shower beer

$350 – Book bundle

$700 – Flagship stay

$1,000 – Beer spa

$2,000 – Punk IPA hot tub & beer spa

$5,000 – Design your own sour beer

$30,000 – Doghouse takeover

The $30,000 doghouse takeover allows you to rent the entire hotel and its 50 rooms for a night.

As of Friday evening, BrewDog has raised more than $171,000 of its initial $75,000 goal. The company says it will build a rooftop bar if they reach $200,000.

“Our social media followers and Equity Punk community have been very vocal with their amazing ideas for additional perks and features they want to see us add in, and with extra funding, nothing is off-limits, so we’re keen to hear even more great suggestions. The best ones can expect to be seen on the pitch page as we develop the project,” the company said.