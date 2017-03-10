‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ turns 20

SUNNYDALE, CA (WCMH) — Twenty years ago, television audiences were first introduced to Buffy Summers, a young woman chosen to be a Slayer and fight against the forces of evil.

The show ran for 7 seasons from March 10, 1997-May 20, 2003 and continued in comic book form for season 8.

Over that time, Buffy and her friends encountered innumerable villains, including monsters, demons, gods, and, of course, vampires. They also dealt with typical teenage problems–school, work, love, family, and the inevitable pains of growing up.

“Buffy” actors and fans are celebrating on social media with the hashtag #BuffySlays20.