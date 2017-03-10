‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ turns 20

By Published:
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy . (AP Photo)

SUNNYDALE, CA (WCMH) — Twenty years ago, television audiences were first introduced to Buffy Summers, a young woman chosen to be a Slayer and fight against the forces of evil.

David Boreanaz, left, and James Marsters, who played Buffy’s love interests on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (AP photo)

The show ran for 7 seasons from March 10, 1997-May 20, 2003 and continued in comic book form for season 8.

Over that time, Buffy and her friends encountered innumerable villains, including monsters, demons, gods, and, of course, vampires. They also dealt with typical teenage problems–school, work, love, family, and the inevitable pains of growing up.

“Buffy” actors and fans are celebrating on social media with the hashtag #BuffySlays20.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s