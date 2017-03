PHOENIX (WCMH) — Rescuers are working to retrieve a stranded hiker from the side of Camelback Mountain in Arizona.

KPNX has a live feed of the rescue on their site. There is no word yet on how the man got up there.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.