Five moving vehicles targeted in Licking County

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Someone fired shots at five moving vehicles in Licking County, barely missing people inside.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they could use the public’s help identifying the shooter.

Late Thursday evening Kelly Smith was headed towards Granville on State Route 661 when she said she heard what sounded like gunshots and saw two holes in her windshield.

“It is kind of unreal to think about because I immediately dismissed that it was a gunshot even though it sounded like one,” she said. “I thought nobody would do that.”

Since then, she said, all kinds of scary thoughts have been going through her mind.

“If I would have swerved in any way and my wheels would have caught the pea gravel on the edge of the road, I would have at least been in an accident,” Smith said.

She describes the shooter’s vehicle as a white pickup, with ladder racks and tool boxes in place of a bed.

Less than 10 miles away on that same evening, Danny Tyler was driving a company truck just east of Johnstown on State Route 62 when he said he heard something hit his windshield.

He and another driver pulled over and a Licking County deputy examined Tyler’s truck.

“They found a bullet, well, a pellet bullet lodged in my passenger’s seat,” Tyler said.

Luckily, both Tyler and Smith were alone when their vehicles were targeted.

“My two children would have been in the backseat any other time,” Smith said.

Neither said they can understand why someone would randomly put their lives in jeopardy.

“Obviously a stable-minded person would not do something like that,” said Smith.

“It is just scary that people would do something like that,” Tyler said.

If you know anything about these shootings you can contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5500 or lcounty.com