Gas station robbery cut short when clerk shoots suspect in hand

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff is investigating after an attempted robbery Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:15 pm at the Sunoco Gas Station at 5503 Norton Road.

Officer Marc Gofstein, with the Public Information Office at the Franklin County Sheriff, said the suspect reportedly entered the gas station and pulled out a weapon.

The clerk then responded by pulling out a gun.

An unknown number of shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene after being hit.

Deputies were alerted after someone fitting the suspect’s description walked into Doctors West Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The incident is under investigation now.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s