Gas station robbery cut short when clerk shoots suspect in hand

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff is investigating after an attempted robbery Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:15 pm at the Sunoco Gas Station at 5503 Norton Road.

Officer Marc Gofstein, with the Public Information Office at the Franklin County Sheriff, said the suspect reportedly entered the gas station and pulled out a weapon.

The clerk then responded by pulling out a gun.

An unknown number of shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene after being hit.

Deputies were alerted after someone fitting the suspect’s description walked into Doctors West Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The incident is under investigation now.