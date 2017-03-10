Girl, 16, checks off bucket list item with behind the scenes tour of Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) – You may remember 16-year-old Alyssa Elkins. When doctors told her she had between 30 days and six months to live, she made a bucket list of things she wants to do or see while she can.

When we first introduced you to Alyssa, the Newark Police Department helped her fulfill her wish of using a Taser on someone.

Another item on her list was going to Cedar Point. Even though the park doesn’t open until May, they invited Alyssa and her family for a first class behind the scenes tour.

Park staff gave Alyssa and her family a rolling tour of the 300-acre amusement park, showing them what happens at the park in the off-season.

And any trip to Cedar Point wouldn’t be complete without the silly photo ops.

“I centered all of the things I wanted to do on my bucket list around my family, because it is important to spend time with family,” said Alyssa.

“Alyssa’s story really touched me personally,” said Cedar Point Communications Manager Kristy Bacni. “I saw her on your station actually and said what a great opportunity for her to come see Cedar Point because that’s what she really wants to do. And I wanted to make sure she could see it and then come back and experience the whole park in May as well.”

In the meantime, the Elkins family is spending the day next door at Castaway Bay, an indoor water park.

Alyssa also recently checked off another item on her bucket list. She went to Florida, wrote a message in a bottle and threw it in the sea.