Jenner breaks late tie, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 4-3

By Published:
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, forward William Karlsson, of Sweden, defenseman Seth Jones, forward Scott Hartnell and forward Brandon Saad celebrate Karlsson's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Boone Jenner broke a tie with 5:07 left and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Nick Foligno and Sam Gagner had power-play goals, and David Savard also scored for the Blue Jackets. They have won three straight and seven of their last 10. Bobrovsky had a three-game shutout streak broken, but still got his NHL-leading 36th victory.

Jenner corralled a loose puck and wrapped it around goalie Robin Lehner, and the Blue Jackets held on for their 43rd victory to tie the franchise season record set in 2013-14.

Josh Gorges scored his first goal in more than a year, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Ristolainen also connected for Buffalo, and Lehner stopped 35 shots. The Sabres have lost four straight.

Buffalo struck less than three minutes into the game. Rodrigues fired a shot from the slot into the top right corner of the net with Bobrovsky leaning to the left.

He was the first to score on the Columbus goalie since Alex Galchenyuk of the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in the Blue Jackets’ 1-0 loss Feb. 28.

Savard tied it at 6:09 of the period with a top-shelf wrister launched from just below the blue line off a faceoff.

Later in the period, after some sharp passing around the zone by Columbus on a power play, Foligno made it 2-1 when he chipped in Alexander Wennberg’s shot. Zach Werenski got the second assist, and his 40th point of the season to break the Blue Jackets record for rookie scoring. Rick Nash had 39 in 2002-03.

Gorges tied it again about five minutes into the second period when his shot from the left point again caught the Columbus goalie leaning the other way. It was Gorges’ first goal in 78 games.

The Blue Jackets took advantage of another power play with 1:31 left in second period. Gagner unloaded a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Lehner to make it 3-2.

The Sabres tied it with nearly six minutes gone in the third period – with a bit of luck – when the puck was deflected by Bobrovsky and trickled over the line. Ristolainen got credit for the goal.

Columbus D Ryan Murray missed his second game because of a lower-body injury. … Buffalo F Kyle Okposo missed his fourth game with a rib injury, and D Dmitry Kulikov was out for the third straight game with an upper-body injury. … Gagner has three goals and two assists in the last four games.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s