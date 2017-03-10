Judge rules against Stand Your Ground defense in fatal movie theater shooting

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The judge in the high-profile Stand Your Ground hearing ruled on Friday that Curtis Reeves will be tried on murder charges.

The retired Tampa Police Department captain shot and killed Chad Oulson on January 13, 2014 in a Wesley Chapel movie theater during an argument over texting. Reeves’ attorney wanted the murder charges against him dismissed under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground Law.

Judge Susan Barthle heard testimony from prosecutors and the defense to determine if the Stand Your Ground law meets the criteria in the Curtis Reeves murder trial.

Prosecutors said Reeves did not have to use lethal force, but Reeves said he feared for his life. During closing arguments, the defense also said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office botched the initial investigation.

Chad Oulson’s widow testified during the hearing. Curtis Reeve also testified, spending many hours on the witness stand.

Some Florida lawmakers now want to see changes to the “Stand Your Ground” law. That could impact the outcome of this case.