March 10 is National Mario Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gamers around the world will celebrate the hero of one of the most famous video game characters ever on Friday, March 10.

March 10 is designated as National Mario Day. That’s because the abbreviated date, M-A-R one-zero, looks like the name Mario.

The day of Nintendo nostalgia is a time to pay tribute to Mario in all his incarnations including his early appearance in Donkey Kong and of course, the hit game Super Mario Brothers, featuring Mario and his brother, Luigi.

