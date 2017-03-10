Mom pulls gun on another mom at school drop off line

By Published:

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — The school says an argument led to one mom pulling a gun while picking up kids from an elementary school.

According to KTRK, a letter was sent home to parents that said during a disagreement between the two women, one of the moms pulled a gun and pointed it another, while kids were in both vehicles.

Neighbors said the argument started because one of the moms was mad at the other for the way she was driving in a school zone.

“Got out of her car banged on the windows, said you’re speeding in a school zone, you almost ran me over once you need to start doing better and you know so one mom’s yelling at one mom and the mom in the car pulls out a gun and says back off,” witness Jeanette Renteria told KTRK.

Police were called to the scene, but no charges were filed.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s