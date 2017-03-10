Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

COLUMBUS (AP) – The state’s parole board has rejected a plea for mercy by a condemned inmate who killed his wife and the man who had let the couple live in his home.

Raymond Tibbetts was sentenced to die for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts’ crack cocaine habit.

The 67-year-old Hicks had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

Tibbetts is not deserving of clemency in part because Hicks’ killing was “particularly senseless and gratuitous,” the board said in an 11-1 decision released Friday. The board also said that the psychological link that Tibbetts’ current attorneys allege exists between his traumatic childhood and the murders is “belied by the fact that Tibbetts was largely able to refrain from violence for many years preceding the murders.”

Jacob Cairns, a lawyer for Tibbetts, said in an email Friday that they are disappointed more members of the board weren’t swayed by the “impact of Ray’s traumatic upbringing on his development.”

However, Cairns said, they remain optimistic that Republican Gov. John Kasich “will spare Ray’s life in recognition that his jury never heard the significant evidence that demonstrates he is not among the worst of the worst.”

Tibbetts is scheduled for execution July 26. Kasich has the final say.

The impact of Tibbetts’ traumatic and chaotic childhood on his later behavior was on trial before the parole board during its January hearing.

Tibbetts, 59, grew up with an emotionally distant mother and an absentee father whose few appearances were usually accompanied by drunken and violent rages, according to his attorneys. An older sister, then about 8 years old, often cared for Tibbetts as a baby.

Tibbetts and his siblings later spent time with abusive foster parents and then cycled in and out of state custody and the juvenile justice system, his attorneys said.

“Based on the extreme level of physical and emotional abuse, abandonment, and neglect he endured, it is not surprising that Ray Tibbetts’ life spiraled downward, and resulted in a very negative outcome,” his attorneys wrote in a Jan. 10 filing with the board.

Hamilton County prosecutors argue that what Tibbetts went through doesn’t outweigh what he did to Crawford and Hicks. That included stabbing Crawford after he’d already beaten her to death, then repeatedly stabbing Hicks, a “sick, defenseless, hearing-impaired man in whose home Tibbetts lived.”

Prosecutors note that Tibbetts told the parole board in an interview that he doesn’t deserve clemency and that he also told the board he believed he had a fair trial.

“In nearly every case this board reviews, inmates assert that their poor childhoods, drugs, or some other reason mitigate their actions,” Ron Springman, an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor, told the board in a Jan. 12 filing. “The mitigation in this case does not overcome the brutality of these murders.”

Tibbets was originally scheduled to die next month. Kasich pushed his execution back because of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ohio’s new three-drug lethal injection method. The state has said it’s confident it will win that case, currently before a Cincinnati federal appeals court.