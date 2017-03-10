Person found dead along Coshocton Co. road identified as Columbus woman

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies have identified the body found along a Coshocton County road as a woman from Columbus.

According to Coshocton County Sheriff Timothy Rogers, at about 6:38pm, deputies were called to an area along Township Road 68, on the report of a woman’s body found a short distance from the road in a small wooded area.

Investigators have identified the woman as Heather Nicole Levi Ayers, 27, from the Columbus area.

Rogers says the circumstances of Levi’s death appear suspicious, but she does not appear to be a victim of anything sexual in nature.

The incident remains under investigation.