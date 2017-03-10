Reports: Browns releasing Robert Griffin III

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III during practice at the NFL football team's training camp Friday, July 29, 2016, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Almost a year after signing him, the Browns are reportedly going to release Robert Griffin III.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source told him RGIII would be released Friday.

One of the NFL’s brightest and flashiest stars just a few years ago, Griffin signed last March with the Cleveland Browns, a franchise on a perpetual mission to find a quarterback.  Cleveland.com is also reporting the QB will be released the day before the team would owe him a $750,000 roster bonus.

Griffin hasn’t been the same since his dazzling rookie season in Washington in 2012, when RG3 – possessed with a rocket arm, a tailback’s speed and endless swagger – burst onto pro football’s stage.

