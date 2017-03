COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of prompting a lockdown at Columbus State Community College after showing a gun to a student was given a $150,000 bond in court Friday.

Deandre Kenterrious Lamarion McClarin, 18, approached a student in the hallway Wednesday and revealed a gun in his pocket. He also reportedly threw a punch at the man, whom he did not know. The student was in the same class as a woman who McClarin has a relationship with, according to court documents.