Teacher accused of cutting autistic boy’s hair during school

OTTAWA, Canada (WCMH) — The parents say they never gave the teacher permission to cut their son’s hair.

According to CBC News, the student attends a special needs class at Regina Public School in Ottawa.

The parents say the teacher has been calling the past weeks asking them to cut their son Dominic’s shoulder-length hair because it was getting in his face.

“I didn’t think it’s hurting anyone for him to grow his hair out, so when a teacher kept persisting that I cut his hair, I was like ‘I don’t need to get his haircut. That’s OK,'” Dominic’s mother Miriam Brandon says.

However, a few days later, Brandon received a phone call from Dominic’s teacher saying he had cut the hair himself.

“For a teacher to grab scissors and cut my sons hair, that takes away my son’s voice and it takes away my voice as a parent,” Brandon tells CBC News.

The school board says they are investigating the incident and the teacher has been placed on home assignment.

