Teen uses billboard to find date to prom

SEMMES, AL (WPMI/NBC News) Prom is just a few weeks away at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, Alabama, and one senior has come up with a unique approach to finding a date.

Dwain “Swank” Little took out a billboard near the school to help with his search.

“I was driving on my way to school and I was parked right here waiting for the traffic. I was thinking like, I need a prom date and how would I ask. I looked up and saw the billboard and it just snapped, I thought it would be cool to be on a billboard,” he says.

Swank says he paid $500 to get his face and Instagram handle on the billboard, but for the right lady and a few more followers on social media, he says it’s all worth it.

“I’ve gotten like over fifty plus, and I get a lot of DM’s (Direct Messages) too,” said Swank.

