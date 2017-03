CLEVELAND (WCMH) — NFL.com is reporting that Terrelle Pryor is moving from the Cleveland Browns to the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins reached a one-year, $8 million deal with Pryor, who caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards with the Browns.

Pryor was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008-2010, and switched to wide receiver with the Browns in 2015.