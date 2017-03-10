Two people found dead in North Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people killed Friday night in a North Linden neighborhood.

It happened just before 8pm along Maize Road in the area of East North Broadway. Police said they were initially called out for an ‘unknown complaint.’

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what happened.

