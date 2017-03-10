VIDEO: Australian shepherd serves as nanny to tiger cubs at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo is calling in one of its best nannies to take care of 3 Malaysian tiger cubs–a dog named Blakely.

The cubs were ignored by their mother, and zoo staff have been raising them since their birthday on Feb. 3. Blakely the Australian shepherd is caring for them. The 6-year-old dog has also served as a surrogate parent to cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, a warthog, wallabies, skunks, and bat-eared foxes.

The zoo says Blakely provides physical comfort and contact to the cubs, but also teaches them proper etiquette. He can tell the cubs when they are playing too rough and when they need to back off.

All three cubs are female. They are named Chira (because she was treated by a chiropractor), Batari (which means goddess) and Izzy (which means promised by God), according to the zoo.