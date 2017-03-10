VIDEO: Australian shepherd serves as nanny to tiger cubs at Cincinnati Zoo

By Published:
CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo is calling in one of its best nannies to take care of 3 Malaysian tiger cubs–a dog named Blakely.

The cubs were ignored by their mother, and zoo staff have been raising them since their birthday on Feb. 3. Blakely the Australian shepherd is caring for them. The 6-year-old dog has also served as a surrogate parent to cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, a warthog, wallabies, skunks, and bat-eared foxes.

CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The zoo says Blakely provides physical comfort and contact to the cubs, but also teaches them proper etiquette. He can tell the cubs when they are playing too rough and when they need to back off.

All three cubs are female. They are named Chira (because she was treated by a chiropractor), Batari (which means goddess) and Izzy (which means promised by God), according to the zoo.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s